City Holding Co. Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KCE. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,411,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,483,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 48,739 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $229,000.

KCE opened at $88.73 on Monday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $89.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.86.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

