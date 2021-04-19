City Holding Co. Takes $38,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $386.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.33. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $220.85 and a twelve month high of $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.