CL King Lowers Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Neutral

CL King downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Shares of CBRL opened at $171.59 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.14 and a 200 day moving average of $142.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

