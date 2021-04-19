Clarus Group Inc. Buys Shares of 384,951 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 384,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. Alcoa comprises 1.5% of Clarus Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $13,029,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 46,960 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $618,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of AA opened at $35.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.