Clarus Group Inc. Makes New $278,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

Shares of MUE stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $13.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.