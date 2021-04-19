Clarus Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Clarus Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Asbury Automotive Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after buying an additional 139,435 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

ABG stock opened at $208.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $269.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,906.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

ABG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

