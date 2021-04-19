Clarus Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 100,000 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

