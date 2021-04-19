Clarus Group Inc. Takes $276,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 75,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $16.20 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.1024 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

