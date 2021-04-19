Clarus Group Inc. Takes $766,000 Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Americold Realty Trust accounts for approximately 0.6% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clarus Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Americold Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $39.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

