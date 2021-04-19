Claudia S. Toussaint Sells 5,948 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:XYL opened at $108.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.14, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.26. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $109.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Xylem by 6.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 13.5% during the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 65,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 60.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Xylem by 105.9% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.18.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

