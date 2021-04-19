CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Down 9.5%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares were down 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.14. Approximately 78,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,992,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLSK. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $585.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 5.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.