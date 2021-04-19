Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,620,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 282,492 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

NOA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded North American Construction Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA).

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.