Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 104.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $59.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

