Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,355,000 after buying an additional 50,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PRA Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,238,000 after purchasing an additional 204,732 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after buying an additional 108,128 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PRA Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,716,000 after acquiring an additional 109,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 702,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,869,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter.

PRAA opened at $37.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. Research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

