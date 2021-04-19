Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $491,000 Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $79.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.25.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,176. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 23,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

