Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $354,000 in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1,611.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $761.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.21.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

