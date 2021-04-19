Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,708 iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

BATS SMIN opened at $47.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.67. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

