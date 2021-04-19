CLSA Initiates Coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

Analysts at CLSA assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) in a research report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target on the stock. CLSA’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EDU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.21.

NYSE:EDU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.18. 9,646,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,177,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.42. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

