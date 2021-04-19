CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,779 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in CME Group by 37.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 422,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,430 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in CME Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $207.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $216.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.61.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

