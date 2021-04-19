CMG Global Holdings LLC Invests $392,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $162.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.08. The stock has a market cap of $427.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

