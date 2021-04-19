Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.81

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.81 and last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

