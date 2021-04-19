Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CDXS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $23.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.43 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,050. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Analyst Recommendations for Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit