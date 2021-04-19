Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CDXS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $23.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.43 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,050. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

