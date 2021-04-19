Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.56.

COLM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,498,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,483,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,610,696.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $707,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 302,666 shares of company stock worth $30,967,992. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $109.66. 3,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,065. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.69. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $112.40. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $915.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.40 million. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

