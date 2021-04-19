Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $549,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Prologis were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 42.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 785,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,211,000 after purchasing an additional 234,897 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.8% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 328,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.0% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 12.1% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

PLD opened at $112.56 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $113.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

