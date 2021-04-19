Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 138,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

