Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Increases Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,085,000 after purchasing an additional 42,708 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 80.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the period.

CMF opened at $62.61 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

