Community Bank System (CBU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Community Bank System to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Community Bank System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

CBU stock opened at $77.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.09. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,840.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.