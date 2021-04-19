Comparing NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) & CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NetSol Technologies and CrowdStrike, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CrowdStrike 0 4 20 0 2.83

CrowdStrike has a consensus price target of $231.72, suggesting a potential upside of 7.68%. Given CrowdStrike’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CrowdStrike is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NetSol Technologies and CrowdStrike’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies $56.37 million 0.91 $940,000.00 N/A N/A CrowdStrike $481.41 million 100.08 -$141.78 million ($0.97) -221.86

NetSol Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CrowdStrike.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.5% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of CrowdStrike shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of CrowdStrike shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NetSol Technologies and CrowdStrike’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies 6.28% 2.54% 1.87% CrowdStrike -13.40% -12.79% -6.31%

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides mobility orchestration system products covering a suite of agile and configurable solutions that includes car-sharing and subscription products for use in back and front office applications; artificial intelligence models; and Super App, a platform comprising various customer journeys, such as car-share, car subscription, rentals, airport transfers, digital retail, and others. In addition, it offers LeasePak CMS that streamlines the lease and loan management lifecycle; LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies; LeaseSoft, a lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, vehicle manufacturers, and enterprise technology providers. NetSol Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells its platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.