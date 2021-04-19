Compound (COMP) Tops One Day Volume of $454.64 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for approximately $438.15 or 0.00800179 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $2.22 billion and approximately $454.64 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,799 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

