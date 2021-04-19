Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Compugen posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compugen.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Compugen by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Compugen by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Compugen by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Compugen by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $8.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $586.36 million, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24.
Compugen Company Profile
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.
