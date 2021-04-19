Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Compugen posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Compugen by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Compugen by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Compugen by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Compugen by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $8.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $586.36 million, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

