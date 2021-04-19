Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 129,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,843. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $169.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.