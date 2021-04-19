Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.28. Comstock Resources reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $274.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CRK. US Capital Advisors cut Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.74.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.94. 1,237,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,715. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Comstock Resources by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 511,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.