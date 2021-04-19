Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.88.

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $178,846,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $74,320,000. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 912,062 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

