Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock Position Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 47,554 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Conformis were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conformis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.06.

Shares of Conformis stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $154.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.63. Conformis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.