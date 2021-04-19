ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $60.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

COP has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.77. 339,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,735,470. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 million, a P/E ratio of -44.88, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 231,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

