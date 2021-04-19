Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 316,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the third quarter valued at about $533,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. Constellium SE has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $17.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.47 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

