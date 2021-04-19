Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)’s stock price rose 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.65 and last traded at $140.65. Approximately 25 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.83.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

