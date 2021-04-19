Contrasting Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royale Energy and Viper Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners $298.28 million 8.68 $46.28 million $0.13 127.69

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Royale Energy and Viper Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Viper Energy Partners 0 2 12 0 2.86

Viper Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $15.23, suggesting a potential downside of 8.27%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Royale Energy has a beta of 3.55, indicating that its share price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Royale Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Royale Energy and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners -60.82% 0.67% 0.50%

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Royale Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. Royale Energy, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

