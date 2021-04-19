Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Short Interest Down 28.7% in March

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.91.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 528,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,518. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,516,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,418,000 after acquiring an additional 331,081 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after acquiring an additional 108,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,367,000 after acquiring an additional 573,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

