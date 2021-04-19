Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRSR shares. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

CRSR stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 938,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,482. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,996,000 after acquiring an additional 295,743 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $6,794,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 163,627 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $3,216,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $4,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

