Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up approximately 4.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,825,000 after purchasing an additional 332,087 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in Corteva by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Corteva by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,299,000 after acquiring an additional 249,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after buying an additional 53,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

NYSE CTVA opened at $47.76 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

