Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

KOR stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $259.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

