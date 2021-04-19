Country Trust Bank Acquires 31,410 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 47.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,269 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.5% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $46,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $7.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $517.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,776. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $465.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.21 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $247.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,958 shares of company stock worth $54,808,499. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

