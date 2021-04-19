Country Trust Bank Cuts Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Country Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,548 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $20,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $4.17 on Monday, reaching $196.34. 15,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,958. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.90. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.83, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

