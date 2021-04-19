Country Trust Bank Has $32.54 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Country Trust Bank raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned 0.17% of M&T Bank worth $32,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after acquiring an additional 930,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,061,000 after acquiring an additional 44,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43,301 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $174,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

MTB stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,873. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $164.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.35.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

