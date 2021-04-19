Country Trust Bank Has $72.87 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,298.90. The stock had a trading volume of 39,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,993. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,209.71 and a 52-week high of $2,306.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,857.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,303.74.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

