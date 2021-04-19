Country Trust Bank Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 31,874.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,286 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,376. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average of $91.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

