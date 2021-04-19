Country Trust Bank Trims Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Country Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,909 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.18% of Abiomed worth $25,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $329.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,693. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.33.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

