CRA Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 577,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,941,344. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $216.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

