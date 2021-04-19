CRA Financial Services LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $5,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $4.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,293.31. The stock had a trading volume of 34,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,993. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,209.71 and a 12 month high of $2,306.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,109.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,857.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,303.74.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

